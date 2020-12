Hess agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hess appeared in three games out of the bullpen for the Orioles in 2020, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks across seven innings. The right-hander, who started 33 games for Baltimore between 2018 and 2019, will look to compete for a roster spot with Tampa Bay next spring.