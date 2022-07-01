site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' David McKay: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rays recalled McKay from the taxi squad Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
McKay joined the Rays in a trade from New York after appearing in two games with the Yankees this season. He's unlikely to see any high-leverage work out of Tampa Bay's bullpen.
