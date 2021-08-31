Robertson has been added to Tampa Bay's taxi squad and is expected to be called up from Triple-A Durham when rosters expand to 28 players Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson inked a minor-league contract with the Rays on Aug. 16. Tommy John surgery limited the veteran right-hander to just seven major-league innings since the beginning of 2019, but his excellent track record still makes him an intriguing addition to an already strong bullpen. Robertson figures to see the bulk of his work in lower leverage innings initially, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn some work in key spots if he's able to pitch well during his first few outings.