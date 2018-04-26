Span went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Span's bat has come alive after a moribund start to his season that had his average sitting at .194 as recently as April 13. The veteran outfielder has hit in six straight since that point, churning out four multi-hit outings in the process. Moreover, his production has largely been timely, as he's accumulated nine of his 17 RBI during that span.