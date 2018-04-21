Rays' Denard Span: Drives in three Friday
Span went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Twins.
The steal was only his second of the season, but otherwise Span has been impressive in the leadoff spot for the Rays, slashing .250/.373/.417 through 16 games with a homer and 14 RBI. He's only crossed the plate five times thanks to the struggles of the hitters behind him, but as long as he keeps getting on base, Span's run total will come around.
