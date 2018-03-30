Rays' Denard Span: Drives in three
Span went 1-for-3 with one walk, one triple, one run scored and three RBI Thursday against the Red Sox.
Span drew the start on Opening Day despite left-hander Chris Sale taking the mound for the Red Sox. That bodes well for him gaining consistent playing time, but it is important to note that his only hit came off right-handed pitcher Carson Smith. Span managed just a .576 OPS last season in 106 at-bats against left-handed pitching, though that mark jumped to .804 in 391 at-bats against right-handed pitching. As a result, Span isn't a bad option when the Rays face right-handed starters and is best used in daily lineup change leagues.
More News
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...