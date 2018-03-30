Span went 1-for-3 with one walk, one triple, one run scored and three RBI Thursday against the Red Sox.

Span drew the start on Opening Day despite left-hander Chris Sale taking the mound for the Red Sox. That bodes well for him gaining consistent playing time, but it is important to note that his only hit came off right-handed pitcher Carson Smith. Span managed just a .576 OPS last season in 106 at-bats against left-handed pitching, though that mark jumped to .804 in 391 at-bats against right-handed pitching. As a result, Span isn't a bad option when the Rays face right-handed starters and is best used in daily lineup change leagues.