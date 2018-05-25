Span went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs and a steal in the Rays' 6-3 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Span had been in a brief 0-for-12 skid coming into the game but he was able to break out of it with this multi-hit effort that also saw him swipe his sixth bag of the season and get on base four times in his five plate appearances. He's hitting just .238 through 143 at-bats and he doesn't offer much power-wise, but Span is offering value in other categories thanks to his speed and great plate discipline, as he now has a 28:24 BB:K that has helped him to a solid .364 on-base percentage.