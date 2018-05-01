Span is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Span has settled in at the plate as of late, hitting .310 with three homers and 13 RBI over the past 14 games. He'll head to the bench for a night off with lefty Matt Boyd hurling for Detroit, though. Johnny Field will log a start in left field to replace him.

