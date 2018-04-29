Rays' Denard Span: Hits inside-the-park homer
Span went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run, inside-the-park home run in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
Jackie Bradley misread a ball hit to center field and fell down, allowing Span to hustle all the way around the bases. It counts as a long ball all the same. Span is now up to 19 RBI to go with 12 runs and a .384 on-base percentage. He's locked in as the Rays' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching.
