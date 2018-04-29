Span went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

After hitting an inside-the-park home run Saturday, Span launched a home run in Sunday's series finale versus Boston, bringing his homer total up to three for the season. After playing in 22 games, Span is slashing .268/.384/.437 and has stolen two bases.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories