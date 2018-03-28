Rays' Denard Span: Likely to share leadoff role

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Span and Carlos Gomez are likely to share leadoff duties this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since Span is the left-handed hitter of the two, he'll likely draw the larger share of starts atop the order as part of the leadoff platoon. Though he no longer runs as frequently as he did in his twenties, Span still came through with 12 steals in 2017, and supplemented his value with a .272 batting average and career-high 12 home runs. Playing primarily against right-handed pitching should continue to help prop up Span's average and put another double-digit home run and steal season in reach if he's able to stay reasonably healthy.