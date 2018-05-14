Span went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and two stolen bases in a blowout loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

He was the only bright spot on a nightmarish afternoon for the Rays, turning in a second consecutive productive effort. Span got on base a total of six times in nine plate appearances across the last two installments of the four-game set against the Orioles, pushing his OBP to an eye-popping .409 over 11 May games. The veteran is also starting to assert his presence on the base paths, as he's tallied three of his five steals during the month as well.