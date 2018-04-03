Span is not starting Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are loading up on right-handed hitters against lefty Jordan Montgomery, so Span heads to the bench. Both Rays catchers, Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre, are in the lineup, with Ramos filling Span's usual designated hitter spot.

