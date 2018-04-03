Rays' Denard Span: Not in lineup Tuesday
Span is not starting Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays are loading up on right-handed hitters against lefty Jordan Montgomery, so Span heads to the bench. Both Rays catchers, Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre, are in the lineup, with Ramos filling Span's usual designated hitter spot.
More News
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.