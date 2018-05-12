Span went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

The veteran did his job setting the table out of the top of the order while reaching safely for the seventh time in the last eight games. Span has an impressive .373 OBP over his first 126 plate appearances, a figure partly attributed to a career-high 15.9 percent walk rate.

