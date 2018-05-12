Rays' Denard Span: On base three times out of leadoff spot
Span went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.
The veteran did his job setting the table out of the top of the order while reaching safely for the seventh time in the last eight games. Span has an impressive .373 OBP over his first 126 plate appearances, a figure partly attributed to a career-high 15.9 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Rays' Denard Span: Out of lineup against lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Hits bench against lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Hits two-run homer Sunday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Hits inside-the-park homer•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Sits out Friday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Continues producing from leadoff spot•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...