Rays' Denard Span: Out against lefty
Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Span typically sits out against left-handers, so he'll head to the bench with southpaw Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. In his place, Rob Refsnyder is starting in left field and hitting eighth.
