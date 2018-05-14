Rays' Denard Span: Out against southpaw
Span is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, Span will take his usual seat on the bench with a southpaw (Eric Skoglund) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Rob Refsnyder will pick up a start in left field in his stead, hitting ninth.
More News
-
Rays' Denard Span: Lone bright spot in Sunday's blowout•
-
Rays' Denard Span: On base three times out of leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Out of lineup against lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Hits bench against lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Hits two-run homer Sunday•
-
Rays' Denard Span: Hits inside-the-park homer•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...