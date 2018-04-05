Rays' Denard Span: Out against southpaw
Span is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash has elected to stack the lineup with right-handed hitters against southpaw David Price, including removing Span and placing C.J. Cron in the DH spot. Through six appearances, Span has gone 3-for-17 with one triple and six RBI. Expect him back in the starting nine for Saturday's outing.
