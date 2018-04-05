Span is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash has elected to stack the lineup with right-handed hitters against southpaw David Price, including removing Span and placing C.J. Cron in the DH spot. Through six appearances, Span has gone 3-for-17 with one triple and six RBI. Expect him back in the starting nine for Saturday's outing.