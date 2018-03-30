Span will not be in the starting nine against the Red Sox on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Span will take a seat on the bench for the second of a four-game set after going 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBI during Thursday's comeback victory. Manager Kevin Cash elected to shift C.J. Cron to DH and Rob Refsnyder to left field for Friday's outing against southpaw David Price. Expect to see Span back in the lineup against Rick Porcello on Saturday.