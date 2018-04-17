Rays' Denard Span: Remains on bench Tuesday
Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Span will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rays face another lefty starter in Matt Moore. Rob Refsnyder will pick up another start at DH in the veteran's place. Span, who is hitting .242 with a .774 OPS against righties this season, still figures to handle the larger share of a platoon in left field or at DH.
More News
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?