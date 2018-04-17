Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Span will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rays face another lefty starter in Matt Moore. Rob Refsnyder will pick up another start at DH in the veteran's place. Span, who is hitting .242 with a .774 OPS against righties this season, still figures to handle the larger share of a platoon in left field or at DH.