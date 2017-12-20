Rays' Denard Span: Shipped to Tampa Bay
Span was traded to the Rays, alongside Christian Arroyo, Matt Krook and Stephen Woods, in exchange for Evan Longoria on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Span was included in the deal in order to relieve the Giants of his salary, keeping the club under the luxury tax for the 2018 season. During this past year, Span hit .272/.329/.427 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 129 contests. Although his bat hasn't declined to the degree that he isn't the same player, his defensive abilities certainly have, as the Giants were readying a move to left field for Span during this upcoming campaign. He will likely wind up splitting time with Mallex Smith out in left for the Rays, but a clearer indication of his expected playing time will come into focus by the time spring training rolls around.
