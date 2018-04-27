Rays' Denard Span: Sits out Friday
Span is not in the lineup Friday against Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Span will get a breather after starting six straight games. The veteran is hitting a solid .254/.363/.388 with a homer and a pair of steals through 80 plate appearances. Rob Refsnyder gets the nod in left field in his place.
