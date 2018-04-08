Rays' Denard Span: Sitting out Sunday
Span is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Span will be on the bench for the third time in five games, with all his absences coming against left-handed pitching. As a career .291/.352/.416 hitter against righties, Span still looks on track to handle the larger share of a platoon in left field or at designated hitter most weeks.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...