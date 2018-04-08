Span is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Span will be on the bench for the third time in five games, with all his absences coming against left-handed pitching. As a career .291/.352/.416 hitter against righties, Span still looks on track to handle the larger share of a platoon in left field or at designated hitter most weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories