Span went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk in a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

Span opened the scoring on the afternoon with a 405-foot solo blast to right off Ben Lively in the first. He also tallied the Rays' final run of the day by drawing a free pass with the bases jammed in the eighth, giving him his third multi-RBI effort of the season. Span's two-hit day also snapped a 1-for-14 slump that had encompassed his previous five games.