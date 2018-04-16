Rays' Denard Span: Slugs first homer Sunday
Span went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk in a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.
Span opened the scoring on the afternoon with a 405-foot solo blast to right off Ben Lively in the first. He also tallied the Rays' final run of the day by drawing a free pass with the bases jammed in the eighth, giving him his third multi-RBI effort of the season. Span's two-hit day also snapped a 1-for-14 slump that had encompassed his previous five games.
