Span went 1-for-5 with two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The veteran leadoff man launched a 376-foot shot to right in the seventh, plating Johnny Field and extending the Rays' lead to 3-0. The round tripper was Span's first since April 29 and extended his hitting streak to five games. The 34-year-old continues to boast his best on-base percentage (.373) since 2009 on the strength of a career-high 15.7 percent walk rate.