Rays' Denard Span: Solid in first Rays spring
Span is hitting .250 (6-for-24) with four RBI, two walks, three runs and two stolen bases over nine spring training games.
The projected starter in left field to open spring training, Span may ultimately find himself splitting time at that spot with the dynamic Mallex Smith while also frequently filling the designated hitter role. The veteran got off to a torrid start over his first three exhibitions, racking up four hits over eight at-bats while also knocking in a pair of runs. He's subsequently cooled off since the calendar flipped to March, however, notching just two singles over the next six games. Span's 2017 body of work with the Giants (.272/.329/.427 line with a career-high 12 home runs) implies that he still has plenty left in the tank at age 34, and his combination of speed and solid pop should continue affording him solid fantasy value across most formats in 2018.
