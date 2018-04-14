Span is not in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.

Carlos Gomez will get a break from fielding, occupying the designated hitter spot which has been Span's for the last two games. Johnny Field will make his major-league debut in right field. Span is off to a slow start over his first 45 plate appearances, hitting just .194/.333/.278. It's still a small sample, but a dramatic spike in his strikeout rate (up to 22.2 percent from a career average of 11.8 percent) seems to be the primary cause of his struggles.