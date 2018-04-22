Rays' Denard Span: Three more RBI in Saturday's win
Span went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Twins.
Despite the fact that he's hitting leadoff for the Rays, Span has suddenly become a run-producing machine, collecting nine RBI in his last four games to give him 17 on the season -- tying him for fourth in the American League behind the unlikely trio of Jed Lowrie (23), Carlos Correa (18) and Didi Gregorius (18). Neither Span's career history nor his spot in the lineup offer any hope that he'll keep this up much longer, but hitting leadoff should also allow him to retain some fantasy value even after he cools down.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...