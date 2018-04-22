Span went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

Despite the fact that he's hitting leadoff for the Rays, Span has suddenly become a run-producing machine, collecting nine RBI in his last four games to give him 17 on the season -- tying him for fourth in the American League behind the unlikely trio of Jed Lowrie (23), Carlos Correa (18) and Didi Gregorius (18). Neither Span's career history nor his spot in the lineup offer any hope that he'll keep this up much longer, but hitting leadoff should also allow him to retain some fantasy value even after he cools down.