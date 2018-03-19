Rays' Denard Span: Torrid spring continues Sunday

Span went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and run in Sunday's 10-5 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers.

Leading off and playing left field, Span carried out table-setter duties admirably and continued an extended stretch of hot hitting. Factoring in Sunday's production, the veteran has hit safely in four straight, while six of his spring RBI have come over the last four contests. Span projects to see time in both the outfield and as a designated hitter in 2018, and he's currently raising expectations with a .361 exhibition average and 10 RBI.