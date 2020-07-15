Castillo's absence from the Rays' camp workout last week was not COVID-related, but rather a family issue that he had to go home to attend to, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The team is confident that Castillo will be ready for Opening Day. "Diego has been with us the entire six weeks leading up and throwing bullpens," manager Kevin Cash said. "I think he even had a live [BP] one time, so he'll be totally fine. But we say that barring [any] setbacks. With most of our one-inning relievers, we don't see much of an issue, with two weeks to go, to build them up."