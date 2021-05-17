Castillo, activated from the injured list Friday, allowed a solo home run and recorded a strikeout over one inning in a win over the Mets on Sunday.

Manager Kevin Cash got Castillo some low-leverage work in the sixth inning after not utilizing him in his first two games following activation from his IL stint due to a groin injury. Castillo surrendered a solo home run to Patrick Mazeika but was otherwise sharp, getting 13 of his 19 pitches into the strike zone. Assuming there are no residual setbacks following Sunday's activity level, Castillo should be back to his customary high-leverage role in coming days.