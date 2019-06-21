Castillo (1-5) allowed four earned runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday. He recorded one strikeout and was also charged with his first blown save of the season.

Castillo was entrusted with a seemingly secure 4-1 lead to start the bottom of the ninth, but the Athletics got to him in nearly every way possible. Despite a rocky start to the inning that included a wild pitch and a rare error by Platinum Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, Castillo was still just one batter away from securing a victory before Matt Chapman blasted a 1-0 slider for a game-winning three-run home run. For Castillo, it was his third multi-earned-run outing over the last six, a rocky stretch that's served to jack up his ERA from 2.15 to 3.51. The 25-year-old does have seven saves and 11 holds, but he may soon see a slight reduction in opportunities for the former once Jose Alvarado is activated from the restricted list.