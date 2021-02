Castillo was delayed getting into the country but has since arrived and will join the Rays for their first full-squad workout Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Expect the pandemic to cause a few similar delays around the league, but there's plenty of time for the situations to resolve before Opening Day. Castillo will miss a few days of workouts while going through his mandatory quarantine period, but he shouldn't be at any risk of missing time to start the regular season.