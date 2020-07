Castillo (undisclosed) was spotted on the field Monday at the Rays' summer camp workout, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

At least in the portions of summer camp that were available to the media, Castillo hadn't been seen working out with the team since July 7 due to an unspecified reason. Now that he's back in the fold, Castillo looks like he'll be on track to make the Rays' Opening Day roster and presumably fill a key late-inning role for the team.