Rays' Diego Castillo: Begins rehab assignment
Castillo (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Rays' Gulf Coast League affiliate on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Castillo has been out with shoulder inflammation since late June. It's not clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but he should be back early in the second half of the season if not right away when play resumes Friday. He'll have extra opportunities for saves in the near future with Jose Alvarado (oblique) out for 6-to-8 weeks.
