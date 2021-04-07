Castillo allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out two to blow the save Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Castillo entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and promptly allowed a solo home run to Christian Vazquez -- the first batter he faced. He had little trouble retiring the side from there, inducing a groundout and two strikeouts to end the frame. Castillo has closed out both of the team's victories this season, though the Rays are well-known for moving different relievers into the closer role throughout the campaign.