The Rays will deploy Castillo as an opener ahead of bulk reliever Jalen Beeks in Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Castillo has worked as an opener on three occasions this season, covering an inning each time and yielding one unearned run. The right-hander hasn't been quite as dominant in 2019 as he was last season, but he's been sharp since returning from the injured list coming out of the All-Star break. In his 16 second-half outings, Castillo has posted a 1.26 ERA and 18:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings.