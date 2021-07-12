Castillo, who secured his 13th save in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, now has six consecutive scoreless appearances spanning five innings.

The veteran right-hander thus heads into the All-Star break with some momentum, and his current stretch of success has lowered his ERA and WHIP back down to 3.06 and 1.08, respectively. Castillo has had a couple of hiccups in the form of a pair of blown saves, but he's otherwise been a relatively steady late-inning force for manager Kevin Cash and boasts a career-high 12.0 K/9 and 32.8 percent strikeout rate.