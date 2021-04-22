Castillo (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk and was charged with a blown save and a loss in Tuesday's 9-8 defeat to the Royals.

Castillo entered the ninth preserving a one-run lead and instantly allowed a leadoff single on the first pitch of the inning. The runner moved over to third on a sac fly after stealing second and scored to tie the game on a perfectly executed safety squeeze by Nicky Lopez. The Royals would end up walking off a few batters later after Salvador Perez pulled a slider down the left field line to score Lopez from second and hand Castillo his first loss and second blown save of the year. The 27-year-old closer still has locked down four other save opportunities on top of a hold and now owns a 2.79 ERA over 9.2 innings.