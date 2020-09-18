Castillo (3-0) blew the save but picked up the win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up one hit and walking three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

Brought into a 1-0 game in the sixth inning and a runner on second, Castillo was tagged for an RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle, but the Rays rallied back in the top of the seventh to make the right-hander the winner. It was the first time since Aug. 7 that Castillo issued multiple free passes in an outing, and his 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 19.1 innings should keep him in the high-leverage mix for Tampa over the final days of the season.