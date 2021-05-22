Castillo (1-2) picked up the win in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit over 1.1 innings while striking out two.

The veteran reliever recorded the final out of the 11th inning in a 5-5 tie, and after the Rays erupted for four runs in the top of the 12th, Castillo stayed in to finish things out, only for Vladimir Guerrero to take him deep and make things a bit more interesting. Castillo has been struggling over the last month, posting a 6.23 ERA and serving up three homers over his last 8.2 innings, and he might fall out of favor in the Tampa saves mix if he doesn't turn things around.