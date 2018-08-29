Rays' Diego Castillo: Confirmed as Wednesday's opener
Castillo will open Wednesday's game against the Braves.
Castillo turned in his seventh scoreless appearance in a row in his last outing Sunday against the Red Sox, tossing a perfect frame. Since he has had the last two days to rest, the right-hander could be available to cover more than an inning to begin Wednesday's contest, but Jalen Beeks will be slated to pitch for most of the game in relief.
