Castillo will open Wednesday's game against the Braves.

Castillo turned in his seventh scoreless appearance in a row in his last outing Sunday against the Red Sox, tossing a perfect frame. Since he has had the last two days to rest, the right-hander could be available to cover more than an inning to begin Wednesday's contest, but Jalen Beeks will be slated to pitch for most of the game in relief.

More News
Our Latest Stories