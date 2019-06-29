Manager Kevin Cash has not ruled out Castillo (shoulder) returning to action before the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash said Castillo would likely be out through the All-Star break as originally expected, but Castillo played catch Saturday without issue, and if all goes well for him over the next several days, the door is apparently still open for him to return before the first half comes to a close.

