Castillo, who earned his fifth win against the Red Sox on Saturday, has a 3-0 record, 0.82 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 11 innings in September.

Castillo has turned into one of the aces of the relief corps for manager Kevin Cash at the most critical time of year, eliminating the control issues that had frequently plagued him over the course of the season and doing a much better job of keeping the ball in the park. The right-hander has been deployed in a variety of roles -- including as a multi-inning asset -- but his impressive stuff keeps him as a very viable setup option behind closer Emilio Pagan as well.