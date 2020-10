Castillo fired one scoreless inning Tuesday as he earned the save in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two.

After striking out Josh Reddick to begin the ninth inning, Castillo got into some trouble as he issued two consecutive walks with one out. However, he was able to close the door by striking out Jose Altuve before forcing a flyout to end the game. Both Castillo and Pete Fairbanks now have two saves during this postseason.