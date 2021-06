Castillo struck out three batters in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Angels on Friday.

Castillo came in and made quick work of the Angels, fanning the side and finishing off the 4-3 win. He's now converted his last eight save chances, making him 12-for-14 on the year. The 27-year-old righty owns a 3.38 ERA with a 42:9 K:BB through 29.1 innings this season.