Castillo struck out two and did not allow a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

Castillo was called upon to protect a one-run lead and needed only 12 pitches to secure his first save of the campaign. He has been excellent to this point in the season, maintaining a 2.31 ERA with 14 strikeouts across 11.2 innings. While he has regularly pitched in high-leverage roles, this was Castillo's first save chance of the season, which he likely earned due to the absences of Nick Anderson (forearm), Oliver Drake (biceps), Chaz Roe (elbow) and Jose Alvarado (shoulder). With at least a few of those injuries expected to be only short-term, the Rays will likely continue to mix and match the closer role for the remainder of the season.