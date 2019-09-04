Castillo (3-8) tossed two shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit with no walks and three strikeouts to earn a victory against the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Rays went with the opener strategy in the night cap, and no reliever tossed more than two frames. Castillo took the win with the Rays getting the lead for good while he was in the game. It improved his record to 3-8, and he also has a 3.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 57 innings this season.