Rays' Diego Castillo: Effective as opener
Castillo served as the opener in Friday's win over the Blue Jays and fired a perfect first inning. He did not record any strikeouts during the appearance.
Manager Kevin Cash decided to give Castillo a change of scenery of sorts, rolling him out as an opener for the first time this season. The 25-year-old responded in fine fashion, bouncing back from a hiccup against the Red Sox in his prior outing when he'd allowed two earned runs on two hits without getting an out against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Outside of that bump in the road, Castillo has been much steadier since returning from a shoulder injury to open the second half, generating scoreless efforts in his five other post-All-Star-break outings.
