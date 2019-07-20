Castillo, who fired a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the White Sox on Friday, has logged 3.1 scoreless frames over three appearances since his return from the injured list.

Castillo has also notched a hold and five strikeouts over that span, certainly encouraging after he surrendered six earned runs over 1.2 innings across his final two appearances before hitting the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old's struggles may have well been due to his worsening physical issues, with his aforementioned trio of appearances since returning lending credence to that notion. Although he's yet to see a save chance since his return, Castillo should be in line for a fair share of them while Jose Alvarado (oblique) still projected to be out for multiple weeks.