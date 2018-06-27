Castillo grabbed his fourth hold in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, firing a pair of scoreless innings in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout.

Castillo has proven an excellent addition to the Rays' relief corps, as he now has a 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 12.1 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander boasts a 13:4 K:BB over that stretch, and he's also been credited with one victory. Moreover, Castillo has offered manager Kevin Cash some flexibility by pitching multiple innings as needed, something he's already been called on to do in five of his nine appearances.